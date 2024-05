The Three Lions will face Serbia, Slovenia and Joachim Andersen's Denmark in the group stage in June.

Guehi, Eze and Henderson have all made their senior debuts, with nine, two and one caps respectively, while Wharton could make his debut having reached the senior squad for the first time.

England host Bosnia & Herzegovina (Mon, 3rd June, 19:45 BST) at St James’ Park and Iceland (Fri, 7th June, 19:45) at Wembley in a pair of warm-up friendlies.

England's final squad for Euro 2024 will be announced on Saturday, 8th June – stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app for all the latest international news and call-ups.