On making the England squad…

“It's a surreal feeling. Honestly, I wasn't really expecting it. I've obviously only just gone into the Premier League, so I wasn't expecting anything.

“It was more just sort of a bonus kind of thing if I did get in, so I'm absolutely delighted. To get to do what I love at the top stage, I can't beat it.

“It's just more football for me. That's how I look at it. It's gone really fast. I've really enjoyed the last six months. I just want to keep playing football, getting better.

“It's just a dream come true, I think. Every kid who grows up playing football wants to play in the Premier League, play for the country.

“I got to play for the team that I supported to begin with [at Blackburn Rovers]. I really enjoyed that, and then it's just continued with that since moving to the Premier League and then now here.

“It's all been very fast, but I wouldn't want it any other way.”

On discussions with Gareth Southgate…

“He just [said] congratulations, well done. On the prep camp, he told me to just keep going. That's all I can do, just try my hardest to impress throughout the week and when I get given the opportunity.”