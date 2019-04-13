Summary

There are no tickets available

Kick-off is 2.05pm

The Fanzone is open from 11am to home and away fans

Turnstiles open from 12 midday Travelling by public transport is highly recommended

There are alterations to public transport - please plan your journey in advance and click here for info

Large bags are not permitted

Selhurst Park's food and drink outlets are cashless – bring your card

Report anti-social behaviour by texting 07507 477 669

You must upgrade any junior tickets to adult if an adult intends on using them

Read on for more…

Ticket information

Tickets are sold out both to home fans and visiting fans and supporters are reminded not to buy from touts.

If you’ve lost your ticket and require a re-print, please visit the Ticket Office window by entrance 9.

Visiting supporter (away fans) ticket collections must be picked up from the Ticket Office window by gate E4 (corner of Holmesdale Road and Park Road) from 11am. Home fans can collect from the office by gate E9.

Arrive early to avoid delays and enjoy great entertainment

Turnstiles for all general admission areas of the stadium open at 12pm. Premium hospitality guests are welcome from 11am.

All ticket holders are advised to arrive early at the stadium to accommodate enhanced security checks.

Ticket holders in the Main Stand can access the Wright & Bright, Stephenson and Glaziers bars from 11.30am, as can Upper Holmesdale ticket holders - accessing the Red and Blue Bar from that time.

The Selhurst Park Fanzone is the place to get you in the matchday mood. And with a variety of food and beverages available, it is the ultimate destination to begin your pre-match routine.

The Fanzone is directly outside the Main Stand and caters for 500 fans with a family friendly and fun atmosphere. It opens from 11am, and is open to Palace and Manchester City ticket holders on a first come, first served basis.

Our resident DJ Jay Knox will be playing the latest tunes throughout pre-match, club mascots Pete and Alice will be there to meet fans, and, as usual, there will be performances from The Crystals. But that’s not all.

There will be a whole host of competitions giving fans of all ages the chance to win great prizes, including the opportunity for two junior Palace fans and two junior City fans to take part in the Utilita Half-Time Challenge on the pitch.

Travel

Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

The three nearest train stations to the stadium are Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Norwood Junction. However, there are issues with transport through Selhurst and Thornton Heath from Victoria - click here for more information.

Travelling from central London?

• London Victoria – Trains are not running from Victoria to Selhurst and Thornton Heath on this day

• London Bridge – Southern trains go directly to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (30 mins approx total journey time)

• London Waterloo – Take any South Western train to Clapham Junction, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (45 mins approx total journey time)

• London Kings Cross – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (50 mins approx total journey time)

• London Euston – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (50 mins approx total journey time)

Please check the latest travel news, planned engineering works on local trains, and local roadworks/closures before departing for the match.

Parking

There is no public parking at the stadium. There are disabled badge holder parking bays in the Sainsbury’s car park, available on a first come, first served basis.

The Directors' Car Park is permit holders only and will be closing at 1.05pm. Its entrance can be found via Holmesdale Road.

Drivers may find suitable parking spaces by visiting driveway rental sites - JustPark, Your Parking Space or Primal Parking - at your own risk.

Food & drink

Selhurst Park’s food and drink concourses are cashless – so bring your payment card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.

Get into the stadium early (from 12pm) to take advantage of the Early Bird offer of a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £6 (not available in the away concourses). This offer ends at 12.45pm.

The full menu can be viewed here and will be available on all public concourses. Fans sitting in blocks A, B, C and D of the main stand will also be to able pre-order food and drink through the Crystal Palace app as part of our Eagle Express trial. Orders can be collected at a time of your choice either before the game or at half time. To learn more about how to make your order, click here.

Glaziers, Wright & Bright, Red & Blue and Stanley Stephenson lounges open from 11.30am.

Club Store & Box Office

The main Club Store and Box Office will be open from 09.00 until kick-off and then for an hour after full-time.

The Club Store in the Fanzone is open from 11am until kick-off, and also opens for an hour after the match.

Safety

Small bags are permitted into the stadium but will be searched. Large bags must be left at the Information Point by Entrance 9 (near the Fanzone), but must be collected 30 minutes after full-time.

No pyrotechnics are permitted inside Selhurst Park. Small umbrellas are permitted but larger ones are not.

To report any anti-social behaviour at Selhurst Park, fans should text 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669) with as much relevant information as possible.

Need more information?

Click to read our comprehensive Matchday Guide for Palace fans and visiting supporters.

For all customer service enquiries, please get in touch with the team.

Enjoy the Game.

READ NEXT: Travel alterations for Sunday's clash at Selhurst Park.