The Amazon-produced show, which starts at 5pm BST and can be viewed for FREE by clicking here, will feature the likes of Yannick Bolasie and social media stars Yung Filly, Chunkz and W2S.

Supporters who haven’t yet watched the five-part series exclusively on Amazon Prime Video can whet their appetite and those who have can get even more from the show with the hour-long event.



When Eagles Dare charts Crystal Palace F.C.’s remarkable resurgence from financial ruin and administration in 2010, to playing in the 2013 Championship Play-Offs for promotion to the Premier League.

It launched worldwide on June 4th and has already been hugely well received across the sporting world.



Whether you’re yet to enjoy it, are halfway through or are already excited for a re-watch, make sure to join us live here!