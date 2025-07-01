One in particular stands out: a League Cup rocket against Manchester United. But, in a 2021 programme column, Ambrose opted to pick his top five 'alternative' Palace goals.

In honour of the anniversary of Ambrose's arrival at Palace, here we republish his controversial decisions from that column....

5) Brighton & Hove Albion (A), 2011

"This was the easiest and closest goal I’ve scored. The reason it’s among my favourites is obvious: it was against Brighton. This was the first game they lost at the Amex and we were the ones to beat them.

"I was getting a lot of stick from their fans while on the bench but I came on at 1-0 down and we ended up winning 3-1. Mine was the second goal, so I always wound up Glenn Murray about his being the consolation, mine the winner."