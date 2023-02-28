4) Preston North End (H), 2010

"I played Dannsy in and he beat his man, got down the wing, whipped one across towards my feet and the defender sliced it right up in the air. I think I was about 12 yards out and I volleyed the ball at goal. It hit the bar, came off the line, hit the bar again and then went down and back off the bar a third time.

"It’s not one many people will remember, but when I was 18 I scored for Ipswich against Brighton by hitting the bar three times and everyone said I would never score a goal like that again. When I did it for Palace, it took me back."

3) Watford (H), 2010

"I’d been injured for a while and came back into the team for this game. Watford were on the attack and we nicked the ball from them. Owen Garvan ran out and hit them on the counter, trying to play James Vaughan in. His pass hit a defender and the ball came to me 25 yards out; I put it on my right foot and bent it into the top corner.

"It’s one of those goals that, for a right-footed player, you always want to score – it was the perfect angle. Garvs tries to claim an assist for that one, but I’m not having it."