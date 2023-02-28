In honour of Ambrose's celebratory day (which technically falls on 29th February - but, leap year permitting...), here we republish his decisions from that column.
5) Brighton & Hove Albion (A), 2011
"This was the easiest and closest goal I’ve scored. The reason it’s among my favourites is obvious: it was against Brighton. This was the first game they lost at the Amex and we were the ones to beat them.
"I was getting a lot of stick from their fans while on the bench but I came on at 1-0 down and we ended up winning 3-1. Mine was the second goal, so I always wound up Glenn Murray about his being the consolation, mine the winner."