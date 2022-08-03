Rubins represented the club 37 times between 2000-2002, and is best known among supporters for his memorable goal against Liverpool in the 2000/01 League Cup.

His other goal in club colours was equally remarkable, launching in from 30 yards against Leicester City – also in the League Cup. The strike helped Palace reach the competition's semi-finals.

Rubins began his career in his native Latvia but first broke-through with Östers IF in Sweden. He joined Palace in 2000 from Skonto F.C, and left for Spartak Moscow in December 2002.

The midfielder then continued his career in Europe and Azerbaijan before retiring with a hip injury in 2013.

Internationally, Rubins is considered one of the greatest Latvian players ever, representing his country 117 times - the second most in history - over 13 years.

The thoughts of everyone associated with Crystal Palace are with Andrejs' loved ones at this truly sad time.