The forward joined the Eagles from Birmingham City in the summer of 2002 after another Palace goalscoring legend, Clinton Morrison, made the move in the opposite direction.

Johnson duly made an strong early impact in the League Cup with an extra-time winner over Plymouth in September. But in the league, his fortunes in front of goal had proven less favourable, with early suggestions the signing may simply prove one which may not 'work out.'

Indeed, it took 10 First Division matches – and a couple of early errant finishes – before Johnson truly found his feet in the red and blue.

But as soon as the first goal went in in an otherwise-agonising 2-2 draw against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park, they simply did not stop.

Mere weeks later, Johnson had scored nine further times over four consecutive matches.

There are few better ways to endear yourself to your new supporters than to do the business against your biggest rivals, but Johnson did that in October 2002, and then some: a hat-trick against Brighton & Hove Albion, in a 5-0 hammering, going far beyond the mark of vindicating his transfer.