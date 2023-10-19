Andrew Johnson had signed for Crystal Palace from Birmingham City in the summer of 2002, making an strong early impact in the League Cup with an extra-time winner over Plymouth in September.

But in the league, his fortunes in front of goal had proven less favourable, with early suggestions the signing may simply prove one which would not 'work out.'

Indeed, it took 10 First Division matches – and a couple of early errant finishes – before Johnson hit the goal trail in the red and blue.

But as soon as the first goal went in – on this day (19th October) in 2002, in an otherwise-agonising 2-2 draw against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park – they simply did not stop.

Mere weeks later, Johnson had scored nine further times over four consecutive matches.

There are few better ways to endear yourself to your new supporters than to do the business against your biggest rivals, but Johnson did that and then some; a hat-trick against Brighton & Hove Albion, in a 5-0 hammering, going far beyond the mark of vindicating his transfer.

Three days later, Johnson had another treble: three goals in a 4-3 victory away at Walsall, including a last-minute winner.

Fast forward three days more, Johnson made it three wins in three with the opening goal – and a match-winning assist for Danny Butterfield – in a 2-1 win away at Ipswich.

And to cap a stunning fortnight for the forward, another three days later, Johnson bagged a brace in a 3-0 win over Coventry in the League Cup third round.

A purple patch, maybe, but it was a sign of things to come. The following season, Johnson's 32 league goals saw him the Championship’s top scorer as the Eagles were promoted via the play-offs.

Daunted by the Premier League? Not a bit of it. Johnson netted 21 times in his only top-flight campaign with Palace as the side narrowly missed out on survival on the final day of the 2004/05 campaign.