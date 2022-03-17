“I was there for the Watford game [2016 semi-final],” Johnson remembers. “It was fantastic. To be able to see [the fans] back there enjoying that – they deserve it.

“Palace have played really well this season, and been unlucky with some late 90-plus minute goals where they haven’t got what they deserved.

“But they have played some really exciting football. They are a great team with some really great players that obviously Dougie [Freedman] and the team have recruited, and I think it’s really exciting times for Palace.”

After scoring 85 times for Palace in a sensational four-year spell in south London, Johnson moved to Everton and spent two years at Goodison Park. He knows just how important both sets of fans will be in this clash.