The two were last heard from at 14:20 on Wednesday, 1st January, and they were believed to be near a hut called Casina Dosson – near the town Tione Di Trento, near Riva Del Garda, on Lake Garda.

We are appealing for anyone familiar with the area, who can provide assistance or information, to get in touch.

If you know the area and can help, please dial 999 and reference CAD 0197/07 Jan25.

They were possibly following the route shown in the below image: