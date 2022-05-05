21/22 Season Ticket holders, Members and Academy Founder Members can book up to two tickets for free, enabling them to bring family or a friend, however those wishing to attend must still book a ticket by clicking here.

Vieira said of the session: "This is a way for me and the club to thank you for your fantastic support this season, and I hope as many of you as possible can turn up and enjoy the session."

Supporters will be able to watch Vieira and squad in action with an exclusive insight into how they train and prepare, with the south Londoners facing Aston Villa away the next day.