For generations, Eagles supporters have dreamed of a European adventure – and the first, we hope of many, begun earlier in the week. Over 3,000 of you made the trip and did South London proud in Poland.

Then, less than 72 hours later – with many somehow brushing off the fatigue of a midweek European away day – another travelling contingent of thousands made our first-ever trip to Everton's new stadium, showing their appreciation for Oliver Glasner's side in the form of a roaring wall of noise throughout.

“Thank you very much for your fantastic support again,” Glasner said after the game on Merseyside. "We'll keep going."

If you're one of the fans who went to either game, we want to hear about your trip: how you got there, who you went with, how long you've been Palace fans, and what sights you enjoyed along the way – as well as how you'll remember the experience.

Please reach out by emailing editorial@cpfc.co.uk with your best stories related to the trip. Please only include material you would be happy for us to share in our media (website, app & social).

Please ensure you include your name(s), your stories (up to 500 words), and a photograph or two!