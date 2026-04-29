James & Jasper

James: If you had told me a few years ago that I would be travelling across Europe with my 14-year-old Jasper, following Crystal Palace in their first major European competition, I would never have believed you. It was always something that felt out of reach, something you watched other clubs do. But now it is real, and we are living every moment of it together.

This journey has taken us from the cold and incredible scenery of Norway all the way down to the history and passion of Italy. Every stop has felt different, yet somehow the same, because everywhere we go there are Palace fans making it feel like home. Airports, trains, city squares and stadiums all become part of one long matchday experience that never really ends.

Football has always been a big part of our life, but these trips has taken it to another level. It is not just about the games anymore. It is about the time spent travelling, the conversations, the laughs, and the shared experiences that you simply cannot recreate any other way. Doing this with my 14-year-old son makes it even more special.

For him, this is all he has ever known. Crystal Palace as a Premier League club, competing at the top level and now stepping onto a European stage. He has not seen the tougher years, the uncertainty, or the grind that came before. This is his normal, and in a strange way that makes it even more meaningful for me to witness.