Reflecting post-match on the entertaining 90 minutes, the Ghana international said: "We reacted really well after the two goals conceded and that was a positive thing and gave us confidence. And then after the penalty we grew in confidence more and luckily we got the chance to equalise.

"Overall I think our performance it was a good game, and we could’ve got the three points, they could’ve got the three points, so one-point each was a fair result.

"We are in the right direction and will look to continue like this."

Today's draw keeps Palace in sixth, one-point behind today's opponents in fifth. However, Ayew is keeping expectations to a minimum and is fully focussed on confirming Palace's place in the Premier League for next season before looking further ahead: "The most important thing is still for us to reach the 40-point mark as quickly as possible and then we will see."