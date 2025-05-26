In typical south London style, we arrived a touch fashionably late, but boy was it worth the wait to celebrate winning our first-ever major trophy in our 164-year history.

Thousands upon thousands of fans lined the streets of South London hours in advance and they showed exactly what makes this club special.

The entire first-team squad and coaching staff were aboard the first open-top bus, soaking up the cheers, the chants and the scenes, while a secondary bus followed with all the supporting staff, physios, analysts - even Palace legend Mark Bright himself was on this one, with his own Instagram live!