Oliver Glasner and his staff put the players through their paces in south London in front of a lucky group of Members and Season Ticket holders, with a huge weekend of Premier League action to come.

Over 2,000 supporters were in attendance to watch the session, with the players and the manager sticking around afterwards to sign autographs and pose for photographs with those in the stands

Ebere Eze, Michael Olise and co. face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday, 14th April (14:00 BST) at Anfield, as they look to earn an important three points against the title-contenders.