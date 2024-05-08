Christian Benteke

I just wanted to say congratulations on your award. You have been a great servant to the club. During my time at Palace I enjoyed playing with you, but above that, it’s the person that you are.

Peter Ramage

Many, many congratulations on your award. It is a fitting tribute to someone who has given everything both on and off the pitch. You’re a legend in abso ev sense of word. Award I rich des for everything you have done.

Roy Hodgson

I just wanted to add my voice to the number of people who are going to be congratulating you tonight. Seeing what you have done for the club is outstanding. It’s so rare to see a player devoting virtually all of his football career to one football club.

The way you’ve conducted yourself, the way you have represented the club, the example you have set is really beyond compare.

I thoroughly enjoyed working with you for almost half of that long career had at club. Many congratulations, Joel!

Wilfried Zaha

Congratulations on the big win [against Manchester United]!

A message to Wardy: you’ve had a fantastic career. Congratulations on the award.

It’s something I don’t think I have said to you, but in terms of how you lived your life…as I got older I tried to match that, somehow. From a young age I watched Wardy and thought: ‘You know what, that’s how I want to be. That’s how I want to live my life’.

I took influence from being around you. I had many enjoyable years playing alongside you. Congratulations.