The shirts were embellished with the poppy symbol as football marks the 2021 Poppy Appeal, making these strips not only unique but meaningful, too.

Supporters across the world can bid right now to get their hands on the exact shirts Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher wore when netting at the Etihad, or at Selhurst, or those worn by a resolute back four and goalkeeper for two clean sheets.

All shirts are signed and proceeds raised in the auction go straight to the Royal British Legion, who are celebrating their centenary year.