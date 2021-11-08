City v Palace poppy shirts
The shirts worn by Crystal Palace players in their sensational victory against Manchester City and solid win v Wolves are now available to bid on, with proceeds supporting the Royal British Legion.
The shirts were embellished with the poppy symbol as football marks the 2021 Poppy Appeal, making these strips not only unique but meaningful, too.
Supporters across the world can bid right now to get their hands on the exact shirts Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher wore when netting at the Etihad, or at Selhurst, or those worn by a resolute back four and goalkeeper for two clean sheets.
All shirts are signed and proceeds raised in the auction go straight to the Royal British Legion, who are celebrating their centenary year.
It's easy to bid. All you have to do is click here, choose the player who's shirt you want to own, place your bid and make sure you're the top bidder at the end.
But act fast, the auction closes at 15:00 GMT on November 27th!