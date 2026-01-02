And now, Brennan Johnson is an Eagle.

The 42-capped Wales international is taking on Palace's No. 11 shirt after putting pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year deal with the club, following a club-record deal.

The 24-year-old has already achieved a number of impressive feats despite his young age – and now joins Palace's journey at a key moment in his own, after finishing as Tottenham Hotspur's top goalscorer last season with 18 goals (to go alongside seven assists).

Let's take a look back at Brennan Johnson's career so far – in pictures...

Johnson made senior debut aged 18 against West Bromwich Albion in August 2019, before making his first start in the same month in an EFL Cup win over Derby at the Forest Ground.