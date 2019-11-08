First up is Mark Bright, who spoke about the release of his autobiography in a revealing interview with Palace TV. He talks through his formative years in care, the process of writing a book and, of course, representing Crystal Palace.

And next is Doc Brown: actor, comedian, writer, presenter and more, Doc Brown. He recently caught up with Palace TV to chat iconic shirts, Clinton Morrison, five-a-side teams and life growing up as an Eagle. In this week's pod, you can hear the full, uncut interview for the first time.

Finally, at the end of two in-depth, uncut interviews, Roy Hodgson handles the media in his pre-Chelsea press conference.