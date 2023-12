18

Goals for Palace in all competitions and...

17

Assists recorded by the versatile midfielder

10 (56%)

Of Schlupp's Palace goals have come in the second-half of matches, and...

7 (39%)

Of Schlupp's goals have been in the last 15 minutes of matches – Palace's late-scoring hero

4'

Schlupp's earliest goal was after four minutes in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in January 2021, and...

87'

His latest was against Fulham in his third season with the club, sealing a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park in February 2019

15

Times Schlupp has played for Palace against Manchester United, his most regular opposition team (scoring once – February's Premier League Goal of the Month contender at Old Trafford – and picking up four assists)