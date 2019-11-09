Reflecting on the 90 minutes for the Eagles, Cahill said: "'[It was] very frustrating. The harsh reality is when you come away to teams like this, you’re hoping they have a dip, an ‘off’ day and are slightly below their level. I thought they played very well today. But nevertheless, the work rate was there and a lot of positives to take from our point of view.

"Defensively we worked very hard, the onus is on them to take the game to us, we knew that. We were disappointed with the first goal, obviously it wasn’t offside but it looked very, very close and then a bit of a blow with the second one."