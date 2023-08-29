Three goals in five second-half minutes saw Palace complete a devastating turnaround at Home Park as Odsonne Edouard got the ball rolling before Jean-Philippe Mateta netted an impressive hat-trick.

With Palace's place in the third round now secure, find out everything you need to know about the next stage of the competition below.

The draw

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of the televised second-round tie between Doncaster Rovers and Everton on Wednesday (30th August) evening.

With that match set to kick off at 20:00 BST, should penalties be avoided, it is likely the draw will begin at around 22:15.

The teams

The third round sees the eight Premier League sides involved in European competition – including last year’s winners Manchester United – join the 24 who sides who have advanced from the second round.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City therefore all enter the hat at this stage of the competition.

As of Tuesday evening, the only Premier League side to not have advanced from their tie is Tottenham – who were defeated by Fulham on penalties in an all top-flight tie on Tuesday.

Five more Premier League sides are in action on Wednesday, with at least one more top-flight casualty guaranteed due to Nottingham Forest’s pairing with Burnley.

The fixtures

Third-round matches are due to be played in the week commencing Monday 25th September.

Once again, any matches which end in a draw at this stage will go straight to penalties; extra-time is only used in the Carabao Cup from the semi-finals onwards.

