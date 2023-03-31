I’d like to begin by welcoming Roy Hodgson and Ray Lewington back to the club and thanking them for accepting the challenge of not only staying in the division but finishing as high as we possibly can. With Roy’s ability, experience, knowledge of the club and enthusiasm for the weeks ahead – along with Paddy in a new role as assistant manager and Ray as first-team coach – we believe we have the right group to lead us out of the most competitive relegation battle we’ve seen in 10 years in this division. As expected, Roy has hit the ground running and the mood at the training ground has been one of purpose, positivity, energy and togetherness.

As never before we will need your support to rally behind the team and Roy during each of our remaining matchdays. We need to make Selhurst Park a fortress for these five home matches – to make it uncomfortable for the opposition by creating as much noise as possible to spur our players on. Roy rightly said that our club is known for its fighting spirit, and that is off the field as well as on it.

I cannot emphasise just how much a difference your support, noise and encouragement can make. There will be difficult moments I’m sure, but you have carried us through on countless occasions, and we will need you to do it again. All the clubs at the bottom can claim to have squads ‘too good’ to go down, and many like us have been in the division a long time. The clubs that believe in themselves, their players, and demonstrate the desire to stay in the league will be the ones that triumph. That belief system starts with me and each and every one of you, and I know you will be behind us every step of the way.

A special mention to the four senior players – Jordan, Michael, Cheick, and Marc – and 10 Academy players who were on international duty over the last week. It is always a wonderful sight to see our players represent their country, which is testament to their club performances.

It was also brilliant to see our Women’s team get a win over Blackburn at Bromley last weekend, in front of more than 1,000 supporters on Women’s Football Weekend. Congratulations to the players and staff. It’s an exciting time and there is a lot going on in the women’s game, and we are proud to be working with the FA on how the game develops.

The Academy goes from strength to strength. The Under-21s lie in equal third place and hopefully progress in the Premier League International Cup against Liverpool, while the Under-18s are second after some impressive recent wins. Our Under-15 boys have once again qualified for the Floodlit Cup Final, and will face Arsenal in April. We have a strong record in that competition, and I wish coach Joe Antonelli and the group the very best of luck. Commiserations to the Under-13s who got through to the final of their cup competition, only to lose narrowly to Arsenal.

Up the Palace.

