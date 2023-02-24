A press release issued by the Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport on Wednesday (22nd February, 2023) reads: “For the first time, a new independent regulator for the men’s elite game will be established in law to oversee the financial sustainability of the game and put fans back at the heart of how football is run.

“The regulator will implement a new licensing system from the top flight down to the National League, requiring clubs to demonstrate sound financial business models and good corporate governance as part of an application process before being allowed to compete.

“It will guarantee fans a greater say in the strategic running of their clubs and help protect clubs’ heritage to stop owners changing names, badges and home shirt colours without consulting fans. It will require clubs to seek regulator approval for any sale or relocation of the stadium, with fan engagement a major part of that process.

“There will be new tests for owners and directors, ensuring good custodians of clubs, stronger due diligence on sources of wealth and a requirement for robust financial planning.”

Speaking to BBC Newsnight host Mark Urban, the Chairman discussed the proposals and their expected impact, with his answers published below.

What is your headline reaction to these proposals?

“It’s unprecedented. We’ll be the only sporting industry to be regulated by Government.

“Of course, there are a lot of fantastic, broad brushstrokes in the press release and I’m sure in the White Paper – but the devil will be in the detail, and I think there’s a lot of very intense detail to work out how these things will work.

“The owners’ and directors’ test was mentioned, for example. Exactly what is it we want to change? Who currently would, or wouldn’t, be an owner under these rules?

“Of course, this is fascinating, because the Government will be owning this now. They’ll be owning the industry, good and bad, and I don’t think they really understand how many gravitational pulls there are and how many different stakeholders there often are to satisfy.

“Generally, we all want a better game, and we have to think of this constructively and try and work with the Government to make it the best we can.”