On another special moment for the club…

It was incredible. You saw it yourself – the fans, the joy...

It's just a special, special time for the club.

On whether he ever thought a European trophy would be possible when he took over in 2010…

I always think anything's possible, but at the time we were in the Championship. We needed to get out of that, and a lot of people didn't believe we would get out of there.

We keep doing things that people don't expect us to do. That's what football's all about: defying the odds.

It's just special for the club. Three trophies in 13 months – let's hope we can keep on doing it.

On how much it means to be connected to Crystal Palace…

It’s everything. It's my area, where I came from. About 10 minutes from where the training ground is, I was born.

I know so many of the fans – I feel like I know all of the fans, whenever I see one that I don't recognise, I think how do I not know them?

It was such a massive turnout last night. Also, credit to the Vallecano fans who stayed past the end. Their team put up a great show.

It was good for football. Another club who haven't won a European trophy winning something, I think it's excellent.

On his highlight from the celebrations…

I think the slide, Oliver's slide, that was special, wasn't it? You know, recreating his slide from his Frankfurt days!

Two European trophies for him. Incredible, incredible achievements, so honouring him and seeing the boys wanting to do that was really special.