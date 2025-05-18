On how it feels to be FA Cup winners…

Incredible. Incredible. And I think we deserved we deserved it for how incredible this group are: the fans, the history, the times we've been denied, I think we deserved it – it was our time. It felt like our time.

You always maybe knew something would happen, but everything went our way. Dean had the most unbelievable performance. All of them were just incredible, so it feels good.

Every person that's come to the Football Club has taken us somewhere.

I remember when Dougie came here, my energy was quite low. Dougie came and he lifted me, he lifted everybody – he's got to take an enormous amount of credit for this as well – and then Oliver's come and he's taken us to another dimension where he believes we are going to win ,we are going to hold out for the last 10 minutes, we are going to win a trophy, we can go to Europe.

He's instilled that belief in what is an outstanding group, and everybody did believe. I think the fans believed, and it does make a difference when you get in those difficult moments... penalties get missed, or we give away a penalty in this game, that's when the fans don't miss a beat.

I think that all comes from the manager. I have to say he’s smashed through a glass ceiling that this team hasn't been able to do for 160-odd years, so all credit to them, all credit to the players, to the manager, Dougie, all the work that's been done.

On his heart rate during 10 additional minutes…

It was exactly 112 [bpm]! I was looking at it on my FitBit, it gave me something to d! And then at 91 minutes I was like it's 10% gone, and then 92 I was ‘it's 20% over’. It was tense but the last-ditch defending was incredible and I just felt we were going to be okay, I really did. You can't describe that feeling.

I watch a lot of games and I really did think that we'd get through to the end. We did and it was just a magical moment for the supporters, for friends, family, my partners, just a culmination of 15 years of graft and effort by a lot of people to get us here.

On the club’s journey over the last 15 years…

I was actually thinking more about my journey with the FA Cup and how important the FA Cup was in my life growing up: the one live game on television, how Crystal Palace's name is intertwined with the FA Cup – woven into it, we were in the first semi-final ever, for 20 years the Final was played on our ground. I've been thinking about that, this journey.

I've always wanted to win the FA Cup. When we lost when Ian [Wright] and Mark [Bright] were playing and Geoff Thomas and all those guys, I was heartbroken. I can go back to the semi-final [in 1976] when we lost to Southampton – I was 11 and I was bawling my eyes out.

The Cup just means so much to my generation and I think this is amazing for the Cup. Man City have won stuff, they'll win stuff again – but for us it's special, and I think what it does is every single team that starts out on that journey in the FA Cup, people maybe we’ve beat along the way, could think ‘that could’ve been us, we could have had our day at Wembley’, so I think it's an inspirational moment not just for this team, not just for South London, but I hope for football as well.