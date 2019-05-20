The event saw SE25 play host to a wide variety of breweries and brews, with south Londoners enjoying great food and an enthralling Play With Legends clash hosted by the Palace for Life Foundation.

The match included faces such as Clinton Morrison, Andrew Johnson and Dean Austin battle it out before meeting fans at the festival itself.

They were joined by Neil Morrissey, Stephen Browett and Doc Brown, who opened the packed event.

Former Palace co-chairman Browett said: "Many thanks to Mark Russell of our sponsors The Cronx Brewery who did a sensational job in assembling a stunning range of craft beers and ciders from our local area and further afield.



"There were some truly superb beers on offer - many of which had never been seen in South London before today."

He picked out his winning beers from a range of categories and an overall winner, too. Check them out below!

Best Stout: 'Quadrant' from East London Brewery, Leyton

Best Porter: 'Stay Puft' from Tiny Rebel Brewery, Newport, Wales

Best Keg Beer: 'Baller' from Gipsy Hill Brewing Company, West Norwood

Best Pale Ale: 'Field Haze' from The Park Brewery, Kingston on Thames

Best Blonde Ale: 'Bonnie & Blonde' from Loch Lomond Brewery, Scotland

Best IPA: 'We Bring Scientists, You Bring a Rockstar' from Wild Weather Ales, Silchester in collaboration with Staggeringly Good Brewery, Portsmouth

The overall winner - drumroll please - was 'Bonnie and Blonde': a light, golden coloured ale with a grassy, floral aroma and a bright palate with citrus notes and a refreshing, crisp bitter finish.

Check out the best shots from the Festival by clicking through the gallery above!

