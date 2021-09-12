Paula worked at Palace as Ron Noades’ secretary for 17 years. She started working at the club shortly after Noades took over as Chairman in the 1980s and remained his secretary until she retired in 1997, just before her 70th birthday.

She cherished many fond memories during her time working at the club, including launching exclusive away travel for the Vice-Presidents, having great pride in being part of the club’s first appearance at an FA Cup Final in 1990 and the success of the Eagles under former manager, Steve Coppell.

Paula’s funeral will take place at Beckenham Crematorium at 2pm on Monday, October 4th, followed by a celebration of her life at Selhurst Park stadium in Speroni’s Restaurant.

She didn’t want anyone to wear black to her funeral and her wish was to have those present in bright colours. Instead of flowers the family would like donations to be made to St. Christopher’s Hospice.