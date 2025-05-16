Born in Odense, Denmark, Per became one of the first foreign players to represent Palace when he signed in August 1969, as the club reached Division One for the first time.

The forward joined from Scottish club Morton, linking up with former Morton teammates John Loughlan, Tony Taylor and Borge Thorup in South London.

He made his debut as a substitute at Sunderland a week later for the injured Cliff Jackson, and his first goal arrived in the home victory over Stoke City in early September.

After scoring twice in 10 appearances for Palace, Per returned to Morton the following year, before going on to play for Odense, his first club, in Denmark once more. He was capped for his country once in 1975.

The thoughts of everyone associated with Crystal Palace are with Per's loved ones at this difficult time.