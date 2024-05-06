Born in 1952 in Battersea, Phil was a junior with the club and, at the time of his debut as the substitute at Bolton Wanderers in April 1968, he was then the youngest player to appear for the first-team, aged 16 years and 112 days. He signed professional forms in January 1969.

Phil’s main position was as a central defender, but when the club reached the First Division his versatility came to the fore as he was called upon to fulfil a number of roles in defence and midfield. By November 1970, he had worn all eleven outfield numbered shirts.

Phil made 70 top-flight appearances for Palace, scoring twice. He joined Leyton Orient in the autumn of 1971, where he linked up with a number of former Palace staff, and was with the O’s for seven years before ending his professional career with Norwich City in 1982.

The club’s thoughts are with Phil’s family and friends at this difficult time.