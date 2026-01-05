Terry came to Selhurst Park in January 1971 from Bolton Wanderers, having also played professionally for Wolves for nine years.

A powerful winger with a fearsome shot, Terry vied with Jimmy Scott for the Palace No. 7 shirt, making a total of 20 league appearances up until September 1971. He also featured for us in four games in the Anglo-Italian competition. His one Palace goal arrived in a 3-2 win over Stoke City in April 1971.

Terry would depart Palace in December of that year to join Durban City of South Africa, before further spells at Walsall and Kidderminster Harriers.

The thoughts of everyone associated with Crystal Palace are with Terry's loved ones at this difficult time.