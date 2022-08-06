The Belgian striker made a huge impact at Selhurst Park on the pitch, leaving as the Eagles’ third highest top-flight scorer of all-time, behind only Wilfried Zaha and Mark Bright.

Palace fans will hold the memories of his stoppage-time winner against Brighton dear, one of 37 goals in 177 appearances at the club.

But he made an impression off the pitch too, and club photographer Seb Frej has picked out some of his favourite shots to sum up Benteke’s time in south London.

Check out them out in the gallery.