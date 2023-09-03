The Met Police, The Premier League and matchday officials were informed and our security team immediately removed the individual from the stadium, where he was detained and arrested. He is now subject to a police investigation. We will of course support that investigation and also conduct our own.

We are incredibly disappointed that this incident took place today, and offer our sincere apologies and support to the Wolves player involved.

As a club we have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or racist abuse. It has no place in football, nor society.