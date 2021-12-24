Barry, who passed aged 73, worked at Selhurst both as an after dinner speaker and comedian at several club events for over 30 years. He was also well known for his appearances in Crystals in the 80s and 90s, compering the pre-match build up for club members.

After collecting the second of his Comedian of the Year awards in 1984, it was no surprise that Barry's talent and expertise saw him move into the popular world of the after-dinner speaking circuit, one which he became well known on. He always developed tremendous working relationships with fellow guest speakers and companies he hosted for.

Palace fans will have their own special memories of Barry, whether it was guiding them through one of the club’s sporting dinners with his quick-fire humour and many stories of his life behind a microphone or meeting him on a matchday, as his love for the club was clear to see for all who met him.

Deepest sympathy at this sad time is sent to Barry's wife Jenny and the rest of his family as we pay our respects to someone we will always remember as a friend and an entertainer, who always left us with a smile on our faces.