The result sees us lift the FA Community Shield trophy for the very first time, in our first-ever involvement in the historic fixture.
Check out the best shots of our supporters below – including the celebrations!
Crystal Palace defeated Premier League champions Liverpool in a dramatic penalty shootout to lift the 2025 Community Shield at Wembley to start the season with yet more silverware.
The result sees us lift the FA Community Shield trophy for the very first time, in our first-ever involvement in the historic fixture.
Check out the best shots of our supporters below – including the celebrations!