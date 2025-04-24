Palace have of course painted the new Wembley red and blue on multiple occasions and have managed to taste success in the 2013 play-off final and the 2016 FA Cup semi-final, with only Joel Ward from the current squad to have featured in both of those games.

The Palace stalwart has also played under the arch in the FA Cup final of 2016, against Tottenham Hotspur when they were at Wembley, and also against Chelsea in Palace’s most recent FA Cup semi-final in 2022. Ward’s tally of appearances at Wembley stands at five, with two memorable wins.

Dean Henderson has made his first two appearances at Wembley while he was on loan at Shrewsbury Town during the 2018/19 campaign. Both came in the space of a month as he and his Shrewsbury side made the final of the EFL Trophy and also the League One play-off final.

Unfortunately for Henderson, Salop lost both of these clashes. His next appearance at Wembley came in England colours, as he made his debut as a second-half substitute for Nick Pope in November 2020, in a 3-0 win against the Republic of Ireland. He has three appearances in total at Wembley.