The south Londoners were 3-0 down inside 55 minutes and the crowd consigned itself to defeat as the Reds closed-in on a return to victorious ways after a rampant winning run of 11 ended the game before against Chelsea.

Victory was crucial for Brendan Rodgers' men, and their three-goal advantage kept them in the race for their first league title since 1990.

Palace fought-back from near-certain defeat after a deflected long-range effort from Damien Delaney and a Dwight Gayle brace sent Selhurst into raptures, bringing their final home game of their Premier League return to a close.