Zach Marsh, Joe Gibbard, Cormac Austin, Rio Cardines and Hindolo Mustapha from Palace’s Under-18s squad took charge of Academy training games from the younger age groups, under the watchful eye of Jamaal Horne from the London FA.
“Refereeing can open up all kinds of access to any individual, so it’s great the boys are down here,” said Horne. “Even if they don’t referee at all or don’t referee in the long-term, the fact that they are exposed to this side of the game will be very helpful for someone in football.
“We’re getting them used to moving, whistling, communication, player management and obviously the most important aspect of refereeing: decision making.
“Even if they want to become a physio or a coach or someone who specialises in one to one training, it is so important for them to understand this side of the game, the referee’s mindset and most importantly understand the game from a different angle.”