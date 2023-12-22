Never mind referees – there could be a fair few pundits in waiting on the pitch, as Marsh and co. couldn’t resist commentating on the games they were officiating, with cries of ‘good bit of skill’, ‘touuuuch’ and ‘oh, what a goal!’

“I think we’ve learned quite a few things from it about the game and how the referees see it from their point of view,” said Gibbard. “If you don’t show a bit of confidence, then they are going to see that and players are going to take advantage of that and try to manipulate your decision.”

“[Jamaal] said confidence was a big thing for referees,” Austin agreed. “You have got to show a good demeanour so that the players you are refereeing, or coaches and managers, will take it as a good thing if you’re confident.

“If me or Joe saw indecision, we would be all over that letting the referee know! So you have got to be confident.

“They’re there for the good of the game and to protect us.”

Gibbard felt the assessment was eye-opening: “Maybe I will try to give them the benefit of the doubt sometimes…”

There was one player not taking any trouble from his players, with Rio Cardines the only man to brandish the red card.

“I got out a red – I'm a strict referee,” he laughed. “I don’t take anything, and I don’t let any player get in my head!

“Putting yourselves in the referees shoes is a different experience. In a game you are quick to rush to the referee and shout and them, but when you actually are the referee you are different and you see things differently.”

Check out how the boys got on in the video!