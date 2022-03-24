“Just coming here has really opened my eyes to how much work is going on behind the scenes,” said Sheridan. “We’ve got boxes and boxes full of stuff. We had four or five vans coming with food, nappies and things like that.

“It’s just amazing the work that’s going on unnoticed by a lot of people. It has restored my faith in humanity a little bit, how much people have come together to give support.

“Everything is of use. Food, sanitary supplies and medication are the things they need the most at the minute, because that’s the basics that the people of Ukraine are really suffering without.

“Every little help makes a big difference overall.”

Barton agreed: “They’re losing their loved ones, they’re losing their houses, they’re losing everything… so if we can just give back to them stuff that we’re not using, it will mean a lot to them.

“Hopefully everyone in the UK can help them at this time.”

The players were helped by Kate, a volunteer and Ukrainian national doing all she can to help those in her home country.

“The kindness and generosity of people makes me believe in humanity again,” she said. “I’m Ukrainian, my family is out there and people are dying every day.

“It’s extremely painful to watch everything that is happening. The fact that we as a community can help my country really warms my heart.

“The war is not ending yet, and Ukrainian people need help and support from the whole world – we need to stand with Ukraine.”