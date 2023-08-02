South London-born Kenny comes from a fashion and design background. Through his sports marketing agency The MailRoom, established in 2019, Kenny has collaborated with globally renowned brands and managed successful partnerships for world-class athletes including Wilfried Zaha, Michail Antonio, Olympic Bronze medalist Boxer Joshua Buatsi, and Great Britain’s prominent female sprinter Daryll Neita.

He has also worked with brands such as JD Sports, Meta, adidas, Puma, Nike, Sky Sports, BT and indeed, Crystal Palace F.C..

Annan-Jonathan said: "Joining the team at Crystal Palace is an incredible opportunity to merge my love for football, my passion for South London, and my vision for reimagining ways to connect and engage with existing supporters and communities, as well as those who may be new to the club, through innovative and creative products and partnerships.

"Through fresh and exciting new retail ranges, I want to help show the world why Crystal Palace and its fanbase are unique to any other in the league. ”

Everyone at Crystal Palace welcomes Kenny into his new role.