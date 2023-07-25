Because cricket wasn’t Fishlock’s only sporting endeavour. He was a skilled footballer, too – as the people of south London were well aware. From 1929 to 1932, a professional contract at Crystal Palace saw him make 19 appearances for the Glaziers, scoring twice, before moving to Millwall, Southampton and – only in amateur fixtures – representing England.

Meanwhile, he made his first-class debut for Surrey, catching the eye of the England selectors. Injuries blighted his England career, but in 1936 his Test debut finally came at Old Trafford – not that one – against India. He was bowled for six runs, and the match was drawn.

A disappointing result aside, Fishlock was selected as Wisden’s Cricketer of the Year in 1947, a sign that none of his sporting prowess had been lost by his work as an engineer during World War II, where he made aircraft parts for the RAF.

Despite travelling to India and Australia, he would make just one appearance overseas, in the final test of the 1946/47 Ashes series in Sydney. Don Bradman’s Australia won by five wickets, and sealed the series 3-0.

Nonetheless, Fishlock had reached the pinnacle of the cricketing world – a journey from Selhurst Park to Sydney like no other before or since.