If you would like to help people affected by the flooding in Libya and earthquake in Morocco, you can do so by donating to the Red Cross appeal, which supports local teams helping out on the ground.

All Premier League matches this weekend will pay tribute after the tragic disasters which have affected thousands of lives, with players and match officials wearing black armbands and observing a moment's silence ahead of kick-off.

How you can help

Click here to help those affected by donating to the Libya Floods Appeal.

Click here to donate now to the Morocco Earthquake appeal.