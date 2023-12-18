Palace were taking on Bristol Rovers in south London, and a chilly Tuesday night was an innocuous beginning for a successful cup run. Still, the business had to be done.

The Full Members Cup had been introduced in the wake of the Heysel disaster in 1985, as English teams were banned from competing in European competition.

Bristol Rovers arrived with Palace connections past and present: Ian Holloway started in midfield, while Gerry Francis was in the dugout.

The Eagles fell behind early on, but Andy Gray and John Salako – the latter’s a wonderful solo goal – turned it around, and on Coppell and co. marched towards cup glory.

At Wembley in 1991, Everton were seen off in extra time thanks to Geoff Thomas, Salako and a brace from Ian Wright, and the trophy was heading back to south London.

