Since promotion in 2013, Palace have only gone three seasons without winning away from home against one of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

This season has seen them win at both Old Trafford and Anfield in the league for the first time, after winning at both the Etihad and the Emirates in 2018/19.

So let’s have a look back at some of the very best…

Auf Wiedersehen, Jürgen

Palace have been a particular scourge of Jürgen Klopp’s sides, usually so imperious at Anfield, winning three times in his nine years at the club.

The first came under Alan Pardew in 2015, as Yannick Bolasie and Scott Dann scored the goals, before a Christian Benteke double against his former club in 2017.

The hat-trick was completed on Sunday thanks to Ebere Eze’s winner. It’s safe to say Klopp won’t be pining for his Premier League battles with Palace any time soon.