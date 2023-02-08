Instead, the rivalry stems from events that occurred in the mid-1970s between Terry Venables, then-Palace manager, and Alan Mullery, then-manager of Brighton.

In the 1976/77 season the clubs faced each other five times, twice in the Third Division and three times in the FA Cup. The third and final FA Cup tie occurred at Stamford Bridge due to the first two cup games being drawn.

Palace won the tie 1-0 under controversial circumstances as Brighton missed a penalty in the dying moments. Tensions boiled over at full-time as Mullery infamously gestured to the Palace fans before allegedly throwing some coins at the ground and claiming ‘that’s all Crystal Palace are worth!’

