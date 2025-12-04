The Eagles' victory in Lancashire, courtesy of Daniel Muñoz's well-taken header on the stroke of half-time, saw Palace move up to fifth in the Premier League table on the occasion of our 630th match in the competition.

That tally, added to our 370 previous matches in the old Division One, means we have now played 1,000 times in the top-flight, winning on 288 occasions (to go with 277 draws and 435 defeats).

Across nine seasons in the old Division One, and 16-and-a-half in the Premier League, Palace have collected some 1,088 points – albeit with our first six seasons being two-points-per win.

When all seasons are scaled up to three-points-per win, our total top-flight points would be 1,131.

Those results have encompassed some 1,099 top-flight goals for the Eagles – Muñoz's latest coming two seasons after compatriot Jefferson Lerma struck our 1,000th with a spectacular effort against Chelsea.

Thanks for club historian Ian King, you can see our full top-flight record, broken down below.