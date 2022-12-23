Eagle Football and Lyon

“Firstly obviously congratulations to John [Textor, co-owner] for achieving what he wanted to achieve, which was to buy Lyon. That’s not an easy deal to do; Lyon was a public company, so very, very tricky to put that deal together. John has rationally consolidated all of his football holdings into one company.

“Most of those clubs he controls, so there’s a difference between the Palace situation and those clubs in that Eagle Football Holdings, his holding company, will own a percentage of Palace. And along with that there are new shareholders effectively as part of Palace because he has new shareholders as part of Eagle [Football Holdings]. But the governance of Palace stays exactly the same.

“So John is still the general partner in name, a partner with Josh [Harris], David [Blitzer] and I. The decision-making is exactly the same. We’ve looked at every possible eventuality we could imagine to try to make sure it’s at worst neutral for the club, and at best we get all of the benefits of having a link to these clubs and get some knowledge.

“We have a lot to do in our club and welcome new people involved with Eagle Football, welcome the investment, and are really pleased with John. But it doesn’t really change anything for us. We’re very focused on Palace: it doesn’t change the governance, doesn’t change the control structure, doesn’t change what I do day to day, doesn’t change what Dougie [Freedman] does day to day.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and an exciting time for John. He’s going to have his hands full: obviously they’re a massive club, a very storied club, a fantastic history, a Champions League club traditionally and I know John will be doing everything he can to try to get them back there.

“All told, I’m very pleased for John. We’ve made sure we’ve worked out something that works for everybody and made sure Crystal Palace has an upside from it and isn’t affected in any way detrimentally.”