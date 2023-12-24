Managed by Roy Ho-ho-hodgson and Sleigh Lewington, the Christmas squad XI is a tough one to pin down.

For some suggestions, we’ve made our starting XI and substitutes' bench – comprising a mixture of Palace legends, men's and Women's first-team players, and Academy starlets.

But who makes yours? Get the family together to construct your Palace Christmas XI, or send us your suggestions on social media!

Christmas Palace:

Yule-ian Speroni Noel Ward Christmas Richards David O-snow Anna-bell Johnson Season of Good-Will Hughes Michael Olisleigh We Wish You a Derry Christmas Françacense and Myrrh Ebeneze Scrooge Mince Hilaire

Subs: