Managed by Roy Ho-ho-hodgson and Sleigh Lewington, the Christmas squad XI is a tough one to pin down.
For some suggestions, we’ve made our starting XI and substitutes' bench – comprising a mixture of Palace legends, men's and Women's first-team players, and Academy starlets.
But who makes yours? Get the family together to construct your Palace Christmas XI, or send us your suggestions on social media!
Christmas Palace:
- Yule-ian Speroni
- Noel Ward
- Christmas Richards
- David O-snow
- Anna-bell Johnson
- Season of Good-Will Hughes
- Michael Olisleigh
- We Wish You a Derry Christmas
- Françacense and Myrrh
- Ebeneze Scrooge
- Mince Hilaire
Subs:
- F-Arthur Christmas
- Whyte Christmas
- Dasher Agbinone
- Jack Bells-Morrison
- Wayne Sproutledge
- Jingle-bell Blanchard